For Palazzo Chigi both Macron and Berlusconi represent knots to untie

Finally the PPE had to officially intervene to disavow the words against Zelensky uttered by Silvio Berlusconi last Sunday at the polling station. It was inevitable. The line is that of unconditional support for Ukraine, even more so today that the EU is preparing to introduce new sanctions against Moscow and that Russia is deploying ships with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea.

But is there a Berlusconi case in Rome too? Sources close to the president of the Advise confirm that the words of the former Knight create unease and undermine the necessary unity in support of Kiev.

But the leader of Come on Italy he knows very well what he is saying, anyone who thinks that by now he speaks at random given his age is wrong. Berlusconi knows that a clear majority of public opinion is against sending arms toUkraine and that Zelensky is considered snooty and obnoxious. This is why it is expressed as last Sunday. Even if – as majority sources underline – parliamentary acts count, both in Italy and in Europe. And Forza Italia has never failed to support a Kiev in deeds, not in words. The embarrassment remains for the words of the former Cav. by Palazzo Chigi, from where immediate intervention started on Sunday.

In a certain sense, however, from the point of view of Giorgia Meloni there is a parallel between Berlusconi and French President Emmanuel Macron. In this phase, the EU needs unity, unity in supporting Ukraine without abandoning the idea of ​​a dialogue with Moscow and the Kremlin. Macron inviting Zelensky to the Elysée effectively breaks the unity of the EU, breaks the cohesion of Europe and hands over to the world the idea of ​​a torn and two-speed Europe.

Similarly, on the opposite front, Berlusconi’s attack on Zelensky undermines the unity needed to support Kiev. Meloni’s goal is to stay alongside NATO, the EU and Atlanticism, but without leaps forward like Macron’s. That is why, somehow, Berlusconi and the French president equally embarrass Palazzo Chigi on opposite sides.

