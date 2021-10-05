“You are ready? I am there… “. Giorgia Meloni shows up shortly after 8 pm in the press room set up in via della Scrofa for the first official comment by the Brothers of Italy on the administrative vote. The former Minister of Youth is the last to speak of the leaders of the coalition, after Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani, because, they say, he wanted to wait for the most reliable and concrete data, especially the list ones. Above all, he first wanted to hear what the other two center-right “friends” would say.

He begins by citing the alarming figure of abstention (“it shows that parties and politics are not in crisis, but democracy”). Then he challenges the “triumphalist tones” of Enrico Letta and the Democratic Party (“they speak of a great victory for the center-right, but I don’t see it, they postpone every celebration until after the ballot”) and throws the gauntlet to the left, proudly claiming performance of his candidate, Enrico Michetti in Rome: “Everyone said that Enrico was an improviser, instead he finished first, obtaining a truly significant result, the game is still open”.

The former minister takes advantage of this and sends a precise message to Salvini on the leadership of the coalition (“I see a very competitive center-right with FdI traction”). Meloni (like Salvini) warns against the abstention factor that penalized the center-right, but, unlike the number one in via Bellerio, he does not self-criticize the choice of candidates, also because ‘his’ Michetti finished first in the first round and , according to her, he has all the credentials to play on par with Gualtieri in the second round.

“Surely Michetti is the least known of all, against two former ministers, but in the end that professional arrives first and even with a significant gap …”. Yes, because it is on Rome, they explain from the close circle of Meloni, that now the leader will play all her cards and not only from a Capitoline perspective. “Giorgia had never wanted to name herself Michetti, she had always said she was a civic. From yesterday, however, he became the candidate of the Brothers of Italy ”.

Strange, isn’t it? Not so much, because now that Matteo Salvini has fallen from grace, Giorgia Meloni aims to immediately take advantage of the situation. The reasoning made by the leaders of FdI is that if Meloni managed to bring Michetti to the Capitol by getting the center-right the most important of the victories of this electoral round, she would finally have the strength to remove the leadership of the center-right from Salvini.

That’s why since yesterday he put the “hat” on Michetti and that’s why this morning he will have a two-way conference with the candidate for mayor. In short, if Michetti were to win in Rome, Giorgia Meloni would have the way cleared for the leadership of the center-right. With all due respect to Matteo Salvini.