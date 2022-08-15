La Meloni premier: furious leftist feminists

If the polls are confirmed and the center – right wins the next elections and if Fratelli d’Italia will be the first party in the coalition then Giorgia Meloni will be the first woman premier of Italy.

Years of plots, of propaganda, of Malox and what is Giorgia up to? She gives a damn about all the homegrown left-wing feminists who are left with a nice palm of their nose.

Let’s imagine, for example, the senator Monica Cirinnà. We imagine it wandering around the dog’s magical kennel, the kennel in which 24,000 euros a shot appear out of nowhere for teleportation. She watches anxiously for the miracle to happen again and in the meantime her eye falls on a newspaper where the photo of Meloni is the first woman to arrive at Palazzo Chigi.

Let’s imagine Foreigner Montino, mayor of Fiumicino and her husband, who in the meantime had joined her in the miraculous vigil. The stranger rushes to support her while she, livid with rage, falls to the ground.

And what about Laura Boldrini, the red lexical passionate?

We imagine that, engaged in a close dialogue with the professors of the Crusca on the customs clearance of the term “premieress”, she realizes that while she is discussing the name she has always cheated her, Giorgia “woman, mother, Christian, Italian” and now also head of the government. Poor Cirinnà, poor Boldry.

But then there is the whole army of beta females Pd perpetually soured by the secondary role compared to friends, companions, husbands and even lovers.

Lady FranceschiniOn hearing the news of the appointment, he faints in the attic in the center of Rome, while Lady Fratroianni, who is more rustic and lives in Umbria, falls in the farmyard for the outrage suffered.

And everyone is wondering what did we do wrong? Why did this fool us? And together they go on a pilgrimage to Nilde Iotti hoping that her spirit will advise her, console her, show her a possible way out. But we’ll show you that for free. To become a female prime minister, one must not complain about the supposed inferiority of women, roll up one’s sleeves and build one’s fortune day by day. Just like she did, Giorgia Meloni.

