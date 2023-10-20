Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced that she is separating from her husband, Andrea Giambruno, who has been criticized for making sexist comments.

“Our paths diverged some time ago and the time has come to recognize that. I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and her father, like I couldn’t love mine. I have nothing more to say about this”, wrote the conservative prime minister.

According to information from the Reuters agency, Giambruno, who is the presenter of a news program broadcast by Mediaset, part of the media group of the heirs of the late former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, was criticized due to videos from another broadcaster program that showed him using language lewd, touching his crotch and apparently harassing a colleague. “Why didn’t I meet you before?” he asks in the images.

Additionally, an audio recording released this week showed Giambruno talking about an extramarital affair and telling female colleagues they could work with him if they participated in group sex. In August, he had already been criticized due to comments that were interpreted as blaming the victim in the repercussions of a case of gang rape.

In her message on X, Meloni criticized those who sought to undermine her politically by exploiting Giambruno’s attitudes. “All those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me with a personal matter should know that no matter how much the straw hopes to unearth the stone, the stone remains stone and the straw is just water,” she said.

Giambruno, who did not comment on the matter, will be left off his program on Mediaset next week, in a decision taken by mutual agreement, the broadcaster reported this Friday (20).