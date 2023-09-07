“I think Andrea Giambruno said something different from what was interpreted by most. In those words I don’t read ‘if you go around in a miniskirt they can rape you’, I read something similar to what my mother told me when I went out as a girl : eyes open and head on shoulders”. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in today’s press conference thus responds to the words spoken on TV last week by her partner, the journalist Andrea Giambruno: on Rete 4, in an articulated discussion on news episodes and in particular on cases of rape , Giambruno said “if you avoid getting drunk and passing out, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems because then you will find the wolf”.

“Unfortunately rapists exist, we must not let our guard down. The concept of remaining present to oneself as much as possible and doing one’s best not to put oneself in a position to allow these animals to do what they would like to do… I think this is a advice that many parents would give to their children: eyes open and head on shoulders, I can’t find any justification for those who rape. Girls, be careful: I can see this “, Meloni’s answer to the question.

The Prime Minister then adds: “I have been called into question for months whatever Andrea Giambruno says. I would like to understand what interpretation you give of the concept of freedom of the press. The way I see it, a journalist does not say in tv what his wife thinks My idea of ​​freedom of the press is this: I am not called into question for the things that a journalist says in the exercise of his profession and that journalist is not attacked in the exercise of his profession because he loves me. Please, for the future, do not ask me to account for what a journalist declares in the free expression of his work. I don’t think I have to tell him what he has to say, I don’t think I can do it because I believe in freedom of the press “, he says addressing the reporters.