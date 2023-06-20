The actor was in Rome for the spectacular preview of the seventh film in the action saga

Editorial board – Rome

Giorgia Meloni met Tom Cruise at Palazzo Chigi with whom he had a quick chat and took several photos including one shared from his personal profile on Instagram. The actor was in Rome for the preview of Mission Impossible 7 Dead Reckoningfirst part, expected in theaters on June 12th and also partly shot in Rome.

The meeting Giorgia Meloni Tom Cruise — “Glad that the capital of Italy is the protagonist of Tom Cruise’s latest film. Today in Rome the world premiere. Mission impossibles are also our daily bread in government” wrote Prime Minister G on InstagramGeorgia Meloni accompanying the photo in which it is with Tom Cruise. Her decidedly spontaneous and not very forced smile lets the joy of the fan for meeting your idol. A bit like it could happen to anyone in these Roman days of Tom Cruise. See also The three mistakes and the two hits of Cruz Azul in their 1-0 victory against Querétaro

the presentation of mission impossible 7 — The actor in the day of Monday 19th Juneoccupied the Spanish Steps for the world premiere of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning, seventh film of the saga divided into two parts. The first movie is in released on July 12, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and contains some spectacular scenes shot in Rome. Among these is a car escape on Trinità dei Monti on the steps, with a chase through the streets of the capital, right in the center. In the film he escapes to edge of a yellow 500 with Hayley Atwell (who was Captain America’s girlfriend Agent Carter in the Marvel saga). The fans who flocked to the square to greet Tom Cruise, before meeting Giorgia Meloni, gave him a miniature of the 500 yellow.

Rome is thus the backdrop for the latest film by Mission Impossible. Agent Ethan Hunt played by Tom Cruise, darts between Piazza Venezia, via dei Fori Imperiali, in the alleys of the Campitelli district both on board the 500 and on a motorcycle. All, as Cruise often does, filmed without the use of stunt doubles. The races through the streets of Rome then end under the Colosseum in a scene destined to go around the world. See also F1 | Binotto: "Surprised by teams that develop to the end"

In Rome on the red carpet of the presentation that was relaunched by sites around the world, there were also Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson. The plot of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning sees Ethan Hunt’s team hunt down a terrifying weapon that threatens humanity, in a mission that will take him around the world. The film was also shot in Venice and filming suffered several delays due to Covid. The crew was in fact in Italy in February 2020. The film will be released 27 years after the first one which was in 1996.