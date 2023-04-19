Giorgia Meloni and moments of leisure with her family. The photos

Giorgia Meloni since he received from the President of the Republic Mattarella the prestigious position of premier she didn’t stop for a moment. Between Councils of Ministersmeetings a Brussels and travel abroad, including the important trip to Kiev to reaffirm the executive’s support for Ukraine and Zelenskyhe really had for himself and his family short while available. But the weekly “Who” he managed to immortalize her in one of those rare moments intimate, in the company of his family: with his partner Giambruno and the little one Geneva, their daughter. All together at shopping center for a day of shopping in Rome, as one normal family and not as one of the most important institutional figures of ours Village.

The weekly “Chi” publishes exclusively, in this week’s issue, the service on the family shopping day of the premier. Wool cap and black glasses to pass unnoticedthe Prime Minister gave herself one relaxing Sunday in a shopping mall on Laurentina in the company of his companion, the journalist Andrea Giambrunoand their daughter Geneva. Between toy shops for the little girl, stops in store beauty and fashionable (always with low prices) for her and tender kisses of pairs exchanged on the escalatorsfor one day the agenda of Melons was dedicated exclusively to loved ones, showing it in a guise of “normal” happiness like mom and how woman in love.

Subscribe to the newsletter

