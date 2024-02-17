Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein study the rules of the TV duel

Contacts between staff in view of the television confrontation between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein. The announcement comes from the entourages of the two leaders. Today's contacts follow the phone call of February 8 and the availability expressed by Meloni at the beginning of the year to the proposal put forward by Schlein. The point between the staff on the duel is the first of a series of discussions which, in the coming weeks, will serve to define details and methods of 'face to face'. According to what we learn, the staff are still at the beginning of the negotiations and nothing has yet been defined, starting with the rules of engagement.

Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein, TV duel not before the end of March

The timing, however, would still be long: there would be no talk of a comparison before the end of March. Meloni is focused on the launch tour of the G7 presidency, which began with a visit to Japan, which will continue in Canada and, perhaps, in the United States. On Saturday 24th, the second anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine, a videoconference summit of the G7 leaders will be held, the first since Italy assumed the presidency of the group. And it would not be excluded that the prime minister returns to Kiev before the end of the month.

For her part, Schlein is still busy with her electoral tour of Italy. The Democratic secretary continues to seek the polarization of the confrontation with the prime minister, convinced that it is the key to reaching the psychological threshold of 21 percent in the next European elections and that it would also allow her, as a candidate, to gain a personal consensus that it would 'armorize' the Nazarene. Even in the event of a negative result for the Democratic Party, this is the reasoning used in Transatlantico, a good personal result would repel any temptations of rotation harbored by the Dem minority. Polarization that led Schlein to increase the tone of the conflict and press the prime minister for responses.

For the duel with Meloni to be successful in terms of numbers at the polls, a leading Democratic source reasons, it would be necessary for the electoral competition to be real. That is, that both Schlein and Meloni are on track with their respective candidacies for the European Championships. At the moment that of the secretary is practically taken for granted, while the officialization of that of Meloni is awaited. “I willingly engage in a TV confrontation with Elly Schlein”, Meloni replied during the press conference at the beginning of the year.

“I believe it is normal and right for the Prime Minister to confront the leader of the opposition before the electoral campaign of the European elections. I have never shied away, I won't do it this time – she said -. Very willingly.” “Now I can't tell you the location. Don't make me make commitments about where”, he then replied to the SkyTg24 journalist, noting how, by asking the question, the reporter had “also put a 'chip' on the issue”.