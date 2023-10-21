According to rumours, the Premier had already known about Striscia la Notizia being off-air for a month

These days the end of the love story between the two is causing a lot of discussion Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno. Following the off-air events published by Strip the News, the Premier announced the end of the relationship with her partner. In recent hours, some sensational rumors have emerged that are making the rounds on the web. But let’s go in order and find out together what it is.

These were the words with which the Premier announced the end of the love story with Andrea Giambruno:

My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here. I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra. Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it.

And, continuing, Giorgia Meloni then added:

I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine. I have nothing else to say about this. Ps. all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home should know that, however much the drop may hope to dig out the stone, the stone remains stone and the drop is only water.

As already anticipated, in recent hours a bombshell story has emerged regarding the off-air events in which Andrea Giambruno was the protagonist and which Strip the News made public. According to some rumours, in fact, it seems that Giorgia Meloni already knew about her partner’s off-air events. The newspaper ‘Repubblica’ has in fact revealed that the Premier had a meeting with Pier Silvio Berlusconi about a month ago. Among the many topics discussed during the meeting, there would also have been the off-air event of which he was the protagonist Andrea Giambruno.