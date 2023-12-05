Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is in fourth place in the Forbes ranking of the most influential women on the planet for 2023. Meloni comes in behind the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the ECB Christine Lagarde and the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris. Pop star Taylor Swift completes the top 5. Four main parameters were taken into consideration: money, media influence, impact and scope of reference.



From “destructive” to “constructive”, this is how Giorgia Meloni entered the ranking of the most powerful in the world Francesca Sforza November 29, 2023

«On 22 October 2022 Meloni assumed the role of Italian Prime Minister, becoming the first woman in history to hold this role. The prime minister has also been the president of the right-wing Fratelli d’Italia party since March 2014″, writes Forbes. During a speech held in June 2022 you took clear positions on the family: «Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology», you said. Today, Giorgia Meloni is the only woman leading a G20 country