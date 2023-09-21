”Once upon a time it was difficult to find an Italian who would admit that he loved Giorgia Meloni”but now it’s recognized’‘as one of the most powerful politicians in Europe”. The Guardian writes this in a long article on the Prime Minister who now, ”after almost a year in power, has also obtained consensus on the left”. With the triumph of the Brothers of Italy, he came to power in the country ”the most right-wing government since the Second World War”, we read in the article, according to which however the Italian Prime Minister ”has taken on a reassuring and pragmatic tone in the rest of Europe and beyond”. Her ”unwavering support for Ukraine” and her position in favor of ”big deals in Africa, be they on energy or, more controversially, immigration” are remembered.

As for international alliances, the Guardian writes that ”once a fan of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Meloni has found new friends in Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky. She has bonded with Rishi Sunak, she has a warmer relationship with Emmanuel Macron and is often seen working alongside Ursula von der Leyen”, most recently on Sunday in Lampedusa. ”Meloni has forged deeper relationships with his far-right allies in Europe”writes the Guardian citing the intervention in favor of Vox before the Spanish elections in July and the meeting, last week in Budapest, with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban with whom he spoke about the defense of the ”traditional” family .

The newspaper also recalls that Meloni was also praised by a left-wing rival, Enrico Letta, former prime minister and former leader of the Democratic Party, who defined her as ”better than expected”, and that Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia region -Romagna, was criticized by members of the Democratic Party for having defined Meloni as ”capable.” However, it is underlined in the article, the government does not hesitate to exercise ”its influence on Rai”, where it would like to ”take control control” and ”change the narrative according to his way of thinking”.

Regarding the fight against illegal immigration, the Guardian writes that the number of people arriving in Italy more than doubled between January and September compared to the same period in 2022.

”The Italian government’s veneer of stability is due in part – claims the British newspaper – to the fact that it has a large majority in parliament and also to the fact that the opposition is weak”.

But, the Guardian believes, ”so far very little has been achieved” because ”the government is failing to meet its commitments on immigration” and ”the economy is slowing down” while ”it has no clear strategy to tackle the climate crisis”. And in view of next year’s European elections, the Guardian predicts ”a return of intransigent and nationalist rhetoric”.