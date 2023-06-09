Giorgia Lucini announces that she has undergone an operation in the hospital

Over the last few days, Giorgia Lucini she ended up in the hospital. This was announced by the former competitor of Men and women through a post published on his Instagram profile. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone remembers Giorgia Lucini for being one historical competitor of the program conducted by Maria DeFilippi broadcast on Canale Cinque. During the morning of June 8, 2023, the influencer let all your fans know that he had suffered a surgery.

to spread theannouncement she has been through one herself Instagram Stories published on his social profile. These were the words listed in the note:

As a slightly hypochondriac person, just before falling asleep I had incredible anxiety, but then the doctor and her medical team were super nice and calmed me down and made me feel as comfortable as possible.

We are currently unaware of the Health problems which suddenly hit the former competitor of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi. Therefore, she herself did not go further than statements already released:

In these days maybe I’ll force myself and tell you a little. In the meantime, thank you all for the messages, now I run to drink and eat and above all to embrace my beautiful things.

Giorgia Lucini: the love story with Federico Loschi

Giorgia Lucini is currently engaged in one sentimental relationship with the basketball player Frederick Loschi. Two children were also born from their love story. However, some time ago, the two faced a sentimental crisis from which they came out already united as before: