Mourning for the singer Georgia who a few days ago published a farewell message on social media for a person very dear to her. She has entrusted her thought of her to Twitter and in Instagram Stories.

“Thank you for everything you have given to music and to people. Hi, we shared a lot. You remain unforgettable in music, friendship and smiles”- wrote Giorgia.

It was to lose his life Michael Baker, producer And drummer originally from the United States of America, who died at the age of 66 in Versilia where he lived and was married to an Italian woman originally from those lands. Michael had started collaborating with the singer 20 years ago. But not only Giorgia because the producer and drummer has really worked with the greatest of world music such as Whitney Houston with whom he worked for 18 years.

But still – as written by Fanpages – who also worked with Michael Jackson, Missy Elliot, Sting, Cristina Aguilera. Then again James Taylor, Elton John, Shaggy, Usher, Wycliff, Ashante, Mary J., Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Brandy, Duncan Sheik, Candy Dulfer, Aaliyah, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles and Zucchero to name the main ones.

Michael Baker in an interview for accordo.it in 2014, he spoke about the first meeting with the singer: “I remember well the first time I saw Giorgia… She was tiny and looked like a helpless child, but she had a scary voice! Also in her band were Olivia McClurkin (one of Whitney’s favorite backing vocalists who sadly passed away about five years ago), Pattie Howard, Mariah Carey’s guitarist, James Raymond on keyboards, Rickey Minor was the musical director. On the occasion of that tour I met Mimmo D’Alessandro, with whom I later made a great friendship. She asked me to produce Giorgia and so I produced the CD “Without wings” and other songs, and I wrote for her”.

And it was during a tour with Georgia who knew his wife: “I ended up in Versilia with my daughter, I was happy. I was staying in a hotel in Lido di Camaiore whose manager was the woman who later became my wife”.