Accident in Milan, the victim was called Giorgia Daluiso: she was 20 years old and the friend driving is in serious condition

All investigations by the police are currently underway for the serious accident that occurred on the evening of Thursday 7 September in Milan. The victim is a 20 year old girl, named Giorgia Daluisowho died after arriving at the hospital.

The 21-year-old friend who was driving the vehicle is now located hospitalized in hospital, but his condition also turns out to be very bad serious.

The events occurred shortly before midnight Thursday 7 September. Precisely at the intersection between via Satta and via Vittani, in the neighborhood Fourth Oggiaroin the city of Milan.

Giorgia was on board the Mitsubishi Red. His friend was driving, but at the moment it is not yet clear where the two were headed. However, it was just suddenly that it happened the unthinkable.

From an initial reconstruction by the investigators, the 21-year-old was driving the small car, he would not have given priority to the stop sign. In those seconds a black Mercedes was passing by, which he was unable to overtake at all avoid them.

The large displacement car took the car on the side and shortly after it ended against the gate of a house. Passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, asked for the prompt intervention of health workers.

The death of Giorgia Daluiso after the accident

Doctors soon arrived at the scene, but quickly realized the girl’s condition despair. They rushed her to the hospital Niguarda of Milan, but it is precisely here that the young woman lost her life.

Too serious for her i trauma reported and in the end there was nothing more that could be done. The friend, however, is also in desperate conditions. He is hospitalized at hospital Saint Gerard of Monza and is fighting for his life.

The officers who intervened, after taking the reliefs of the case, they are now working to reconstruct the dynamics. At the moment they want to understand which one speed the two vehicles proceeded. On board the Mercedes Class A, there were three boys aged around 20, but none of them are in serious condition.