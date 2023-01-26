He inhales the gas from his deodorant and dies of cardiac arrest: little Giorgia Green’s parents destroyed by pain

A truly dramatic story that of the little girl Georgia Green. The girl, who was only 14, died of cardiac arrest while she was in her bedroom. The cause of her death could be linked to the gases inhaled by the deodorant that she used to spray to perfume the environment.

A very unpleasant episode that the victim’s parents want to investigate recently happened to Derbyin the County of Derbyshire, Great Britain.

Giorgia was a very sweet little girl, with her habits that she followed carefully. She had a form of autism and she found it relaxing, as told by her parents, to spray the deodorant in his bedroom and in particular on the blankets to perfume the environment.

This habit of hers, apparently innocent and harmless, apparently is hers instead cost his life.

To find her unconsciouslying lifeless right on her bed, it was hers parents. The two tried to wake her up, but unfortunately it was already too late.

The autopsy examination carried out in the following days confirmed that the little girl had died of cardiac arrest, most likely caused by the inhalation of chemical products and gods gas contained right in his deodorant.

The complaint of the parents of Giorgia Green

Giorgia Green’s parents leaned over complaint and the authorities actually opened a file, closing it however explaining that his disappearance was compatible with the inhalation of aerosol. So not mentioning the deodorant.

In addition to the pain, now, for the mother and father of the 14-year-old there is also some anger. They want to fight so that the manufacturers of products such as deodorants, appropriately specify the risks than the gases and substances contained in the products themselves.

According to them the companies they do not provide adequate information on the danger they would absolutely not want their daughter’s disappearance to be forgotten and to have happened in vain.

The deodorant, according to theONS (Office for National Statistics), has been mentioned in death certificates on only 11 occasions since 2001. A number which, however, would not be likely, given that butane, isobutane or propane have been mentioned on many other occasions. All these substances are contained in deodorants.