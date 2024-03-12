Giorgia Cardinaletti speaks for the first time about Cesare Cremonini

After months of indiscretions and social clues, Giorgia Cardinaletti confirms her relationship with Cesare Cremonini for the first time.

The journalist, in fact, was a guest on the Rai 1 program The vinyls of… when he took the host Riccardo Rossi by surprise by talking about his partner.

Absolute confidentiality for a year, no photos together. Then, on Saturday night, amidst her general indifference, Giorgia Cardinaletti spoke for the first time, for a few seconds, about her relationship with Cesare Cremonini. And the silent gossips! pic.twitter.com/XQU5cNICu0 — Massimo Falcioni (@falcions85) March 11, 2024

“I was in London with Cesare because you know he is a great lover of vinyl” said Giorgia Cardinaletti with the presenter asking: “Cesare who?”.

“Cesare Cremonini” replied the presenter Tg1 thus making his relationship with the Bolognese singer official and leaving Riccardo Rossi stunned.