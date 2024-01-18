EU, von der Leyen's moves in Italy. The importance of FdI's votes for its future

Behind that handshake between Ursula von der Leyen And Giorgia Meloni there's much more. They called it the “piadina pact“. The head of the EU would not have come to Italy simply to announce it release of flood fundsbut behind this sudden visit to Forlì there would be a real European agreement. The next vote – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – is an aspect that cannot be ignored, naturally because the Italian prime minister and the president of the EU Commission could both be candidates, albeit for different reasons: the first for confirm the primacy of FdI in Italy, the second to have confirmation in the continental institutions. But their harmony and mutual recognition, which also emerged yesterday, they seem to refer to a bigger game: a perspective that calls into question the future of the Melonian right in the balance of power that will result from the June vote.

The interest of von der Leyen and the European People's Party – continues Il Corriere – is to ensure that the prime minister's party keep to safe distance from “sovereign” forces: be it the German post-Nazis of AfD or the French Marine Le Pen, towards whom Meloni's attention is growing. The meeting in Forlì ends with a hug and with Giorgia Melons who smacks two resounding kisses on the cheeks of the woman who could remain, even with his help, in the most important seat in the EU: “A little kiss!”. Von der Leyen will reciprocate with a message on X intended to make the axis official: “I look forward to continuing to work together“. Beyond the accusations of an electoral parade, yesterday's meeting makes us think of the European power relations after the elections.

