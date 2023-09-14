She arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest, brought by her family. Giorgia Migliarba was six months pregnant and already the mother of 3 children

The tragedy comes from Palermo. Giorgia Migliarba, six months pregnant, lost her life together with her baby. She was only 28 years old.

From the first widespread news, it seems that Giorgia Migliarba has arrived at Villa Sofia already in cardiac arrest. Unfortunately he didn’t make it. The causes of death are still to be clarified. The relatives, overcome by anger, attacked the doctors and damaged the emergency room of the health facility.

Giorgia was already the mother of 3 children and was six months pregnant. She arrived at the hospital after suffered a sudden illness. Her family members immediately accompanied her to the emergency room, after alerting the ambulance. In fact, once the 118 health workers reached the house they did not find the patient to help. The relatives explained that the emergency vehicle would not arrive for an hour, so they decided to reach the hospital themselves.

Doctors immediately rescued the 28-year-old and tried to revive her. Unfortunately, she was in cardiac arrest and they couldn’t do anything to save Giorgia Migliarba’s life. Having communicated the heartbreaking news to the family, they went to the emergency room chaos unleashed. It was necessary to request the intervention of the police. The officers, upon reaching the hospital, appeased the anger of the relatives and brought calm.

The Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation file and ordered an autopsy on the lifeless body of the pregnant woman. The exam results will be essential to establish the exact cause of death.

In these hours, numerous heartbreaking messages for the mother have appeared on social media, published by many friends who, still in disbelief, wanted say goodbye to her for the last time.

I can’t believe you’re the one who’s gone. I will always love you, watch over your children and give lots of strength to your family.