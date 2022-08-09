Camila Giorgi begins her defense of the title she won last year in Toronto, and she does it in the best possible way, with a beautiful, beautiful and convincing victory against Emma Raducanu, seeded n. 9 and above all winner of the Us Open last year. At the “National Bank Open”, a WTA 1000 tournament with a prize pool of $ 2,697,250 on Canadian hardcourt, the 30-year-old from Macerata, WTA number 29 and reigning champion (although last year it was played in Montreal), brilliantly overcame the British: 7-6 (0) 6-2 the final in an hour and 49 minutes of play in favor of Giorgi, who in the second round will challenge the Belgian Elise Mertens (7-6 6-1 against the Hungarian Anna Bondar). After a very tight first set, where neither of the two has practically ever held the serve, decided at the tie break, the one dominated by Giorgi, Raducanu had escaped in the second set, with a 0-2 that allowed us to glimpse an arm wrestling again , but at that point the blue literally changed gear, putting in 6 games in a row, leaving no way out for Raducanu, who after the surprising slam victory continues to really struggle, unable to return to the level that allowed her to win. in New York.