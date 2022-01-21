Camila fails to stop the number 1 in the world who overcomes her 6-2 6-3. The Spaniard beats Kostyuk and the Belarusian fold 6-0 6-2 the Ukrainian seeded n. 15

Camila Giorgi fails the feat. The Italian number 1 this morning faced the world number 1 Ashleigh Barty in the third round. Camila stopped in two sets with a clear score of 6-2 6-3. The Australian who hopes to give her country a title she has been sending since 1978 is never in trouble.

Excellent proof of character for the Spanish Paula Badosa (Epa seeded number 8) who qualified for the round of 16 by overcoming Marta Kostyuk 6-2 5-7 6-4. A match that suddenly got complicated when Badosa was quietly carrying it out 6-2 4-2 by dint of straight shots at the four corners of the pitch. But at this point the game was over, Badosa went slightly out of rhythm and the Ukrainian was able to express her decidedly varied and complete tennis. In the third, Badosa resumed hammering, then breaking through in the tenth game of the third set and in the fifth useful match point. In the second round, Badosa is expected by the American Madison Keys who overcame the Chinese Wang 4-6 6-3 7-6 (10-2) at the super tie break of the third set. See also Epic Games Store, fifth free Christmas game: one of GOTY 2021

Super Azarenka – On the other hand, Victoria Azarenka, two times champion in this tournament, was sensational. The Belarusian, seeded number 24, left just two games to the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who left the field stunned 6-0 6-2. The match had no history (like the previous ones that saw Azarenka winning four times out of four) and ended in just 67 minutes of play. For Azarenka, who won in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013, it is the ninth presence in the round of 16 that she had reached continuously from 2009 to 2016. In the round of 16 Azarenka is expected by the Czech Barbora Krejcikova who overcame for 2-6 6-4 6 -4 Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. The third eighth-final of the upper part is also packaged and this is what Jessica Pegula (7-6 6-2 wing Parrizas Dias) and Maria Sakkari (6-4 6-1 at Kudermetova) will play on Sunday.

January 21, 2022 (change January 21, 2022 | 11:13)

See also Baby Tauson goes fast, Muguruza falls with Cornet. The latest from Stosur © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Giorgi #Barty #Badosa #Azarenka #liquidates #Svitolina