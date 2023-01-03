Between one post with a provocative dress in the mirror, probably of her own creation, and the other, Camila Giorgi landed in Australia, putting an end to the doubts that accompanied her participation in the “Down Under” tournaments after the case of the alleged false vaccinations that it also involved the current world number 66. The Italian posted a photo with Adelaide in the background in a story on Instagram, a sign that the landing in the land of kangaroos took place without worries. In fact, Giorgi will participate, pending the Australian Open, in the WTA 500 Adelaide 2 tournament, or at least she will try, given that she will have to play the qualifiers, with a draw that looks a lot like a main draw, with the (probable) presence of players like Azarenka, Anisimova, Kanepi and so on (always waiting for some wild card).

No proceedings

Therefore, no entry problems, as was (probably wrongly) feared immediately after the news of the investigation, which in Italy started from checks and investigations carried out on Dr. Daniela Grillone Tecioiu, her husband Andrea Giacoppo and nephrologist Erich Goepel Volker , arrested and then released pending trial. The investigators asked for the probationary incident after having received other statements from the doctor, who made admissions to the investigators. Giorgi’s name never came out of Grillone Tecioiu’s statements, and the investigation into the tennis player came only after acquiring from the USL the list of patients “vaccinated” by Grillone, which was cross-referenced with what was said during the interrogations and from there a new investigative line opened which now sees as many as fifteen people under investigation for false ideology. Among these people are doctors, nurses, pharmaceutical promoters, the singer Madame and Camila Giorgi and with her the tennis player’s brothers, Amadeus and Leandro, the mother Claudia Fullone and the father-coach Sergio Luis Giorgi. Currently there is no proceeding against the former blue number one, therefore there is no problem even on the vaccine and on entry into Australia, which remains very valid until proven otherwise. Camila however risks in the event that the investigation ascertains the lack of vaccination of being indicted for ideological falsehood committed by the private individual in a public deed.