The balance of the blue engaged in the first round of Roland Garros ends with a draw: 2 wins, 2 defeats. Martina Trevisan, who won yesterday, was joined by Camila Giorgi, who regulated Zhang Shuai with some heartache. A first set slipped away as she led 3-1 with five consecutive lost games, and some too many fears for the 31-year-old from Marche. After her, however, Camila started a good comeback, with a double 6-2 to close the match: in the next round she will face Yulia Putintseva.

ko paolini and bronzes

Too bad for Jasmine Paolini, who had started pretty well yesterday against Irina Camelia Begu, winning a first set by returning from 2-4 and saving a chance for a double break, but the rain at the beginning of the third set had stopped everything. Today the blue went very close to a success that would have been really heavy, and there are some regrets, indeed: in the third set, in fact, Jasmine was capable of a truly impressive comeback, not taking advantage of the serve in his favor to close the match and lose the decisive tie break for 10-5. The defeat of Lucia Bronzetti, on the other hand, was much clearer, but the opponent, Jelena Ostapenko, seeded number 13, was on one of those days in which she does not allow replicas. Score 6-1 6-4 for the Latvian, who in any case is one that has also won this tournament.