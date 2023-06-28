Camila Giorgi’s weed shines in Eastbourne. The Italian conquered the quarterfinals of the British tournament by beating the world number 6 Ons Jabeur in two sets dominated by 6-3 6-2. Camila – who won her first career title on grass, at’s-Herogenbosch in 2015, and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2018, also beating a set from Serena Williams – won in two sets in the only previous match with 28-year-old Tunisian, on the fast indoor course in Linz in 2014.

NOW OSTAPENKO

—

To attempt to reach the semifinals, Giorgi will have to beat the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, n.17 in the ranking, fresh from the success in Birmingham last week. The 2017 Roland Garros champion is in a positive series of 7 matches and in Eastbourne she has a history of successes: title in 2021 and final last year. The 26-year-old from Riga is leading 2-1 in the previous matches with Camila and won the two games played on grass, most recently the semi-final in Eastbourne twelve months ago.