Giorgio Allegri, a 26-year-old originally from Ravenna, tragically died on August 23 following an accident during a mountain hike. Giorgio, who had demonstrated remarkable abilities both in sports and academics, had a degree in Biomedical Engineering from the Polytechnic of Milan and played in the Water polo Ravenna in Serie B and C. Recently, he had also started a professional career in Belgium.

Yesterday, the day of the accident, Giorgio and a group of friends were on a walk on the Tivan Traillocated in the Belluno and part of the ring tour of the Owl. This trail is known for its spectacular mountain views and its technical difficulties. While crossing the path, Giorgio lost his balance and, due to a sudden fall, slipped for about 150 meters along the slope.

A friend who was with him promptly alerted the rescue services. In response, a helicopter from the Alpine Rescue was sent to the scene of the accident. The rescuers performed emergency maneuvers on board the helicopter, attempting to stabilize Giorgio’s condition during transport. However, despite the efforts of the rescuers, there was nothing more that could be done for the boy. Giorgio was declared deceased at the emergency room in Pieve of Cadore.

The news of his passing has deeply affected the entire community, and his former teammates at the Ravenna Water Polo. The latter expressed their grief and tribute, through a post on the Facebook page, remembering “their Captain” as an example of dedication and passion. Giorgio’s family, composed of his parents Angela And Stephenis receiving an outpouring of support and messages of condolence at this very difficult time. The passing of George Allegri This represents a great loss for all those who knew and respected him, as a friend and as a professional.