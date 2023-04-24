A selection of iconic cars that came out of the genius (and pencil) of two designers like Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro. An art workshop that has been handed down from father to son, transforming itself into one of the most recognized brands in the world and which is now the protagonist of an exhibition entitled precisely “Giorgetto & Fabrizio Giugiaro – Masterpieces of Style”, inaugurated on Saturday 22 April at the MAC Museum Art & Cars in Singen, Germany, in the presence of the protagonists themselves.

Tribute to design

“We wanted to pay homage to two artists who never cease to challenge conventions and amaze the public”explains the curator Emmanuel Bacquet. “Although modern production methods and industrialization, which arose after the Second World War, have put an end to the season of individual designers, there is someone who has managed to impose their name in a discreet but increasingly solid and lasting way: Giugiaro”.

The models on display

Some of the most representative models of their history are on display, such as the 1963 Corvair Chevrolet Testudo, the 1966 De Tomaso Mangusta, the 1991 BMW Nazca M12 and the 2002 Alfa Romeo Brera. the GFG Style brand, which saw Giorgetto and Fabrizio very active in the creation of full-electric concept cars, Hyper SUVs, such as the Kangaroo and the Desert Raid, but also open cars such as the Dora, and luxury sedans such as the Sibylla .

Not just cars

Alongside the cars, there are also objects of various kinds: the Logica 591 sewing machine produced by Necchi, the Elica armchair by Cinova, the Sony Wena 3 watch, the Phybra sideboard produced by Laura Meroni, the Spyder desk, to finish with two very different from each other which seal this multiplicity of interests and branches and which also tell the current role of Giugiaro Architettura in shaping urban space and the way in which we use it. On one side the model of the bridge for the city of Garessio, birthplace of Giorgetto Giugiaro, on the other the electric charging stations recently presented for the A2A company. On the occasion of the Exhibition, Fabrizio Giugiaro also wanted to anticipate his own next steps: “Laffite Automobili turned to GFG Style to design and develop five new electric hypercars that will be presented at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Miami, which will be held on the first weekend of May”.