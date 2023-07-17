The photo of Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro looking disconsolate at what remains of their Porsche Tapiro concept car after a fire has been chosen for the cover of the new book ”Giorgetto and Fabrizio Giugiaro, masterpiece of style” edited by edited by Luciano Greggio (Giorgio Nada Editore, format 24×27 cm, 264 pages, 55 euros). A tribute to the daring and extraordinary story of the master of global car design style. The Tapir on the cover was found like this, destroyed, and at the time of Italdesign Giugiaro himself decided to buy it and then exhibit it like this, half burned, in the Moncalieri museum. The courage of an experimentation that would have further broadened the horizons of automotive design has therefore been handed down with even more force thanks to this other ingenious invention.

A unique story

Entirely in English, the book reconstructs Giugiaro’s story by chapters, almost fictionalizing them. And this – as for example in the beautiful chapter – “The fortunate encounter with Nuccio” – makes the narration even more fun. This is the idea to tell how cars that really made the history of style and industry sound like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT and Alfetta, the Volkswagen Golf, the Audi 80, the Fiat Panda, Uno and Punto, the Lancia Delta, Thema and Prisma or even the Maserati Bora, Ghibli and Merak, just to mention some of the most successful projects signed by Giorgetto Giugiaro.

All prototypes

In short, it goes beyond the didactic reconstruction of the events and seeks a common thread in the inspiration of the famous Turin designer. Thus we come to understand how some of the most iconic concept cars of all time were born, such as the Caimano, the Iguana, the Canguro, all based on Alfa Romeo mechanics, or the Ace of Spades and Diamonds on an Audi and BMW chassis. For the record, this monograph is a new updated edition of the 2019 volume Giugiaro Masterpieces of Style and also includes the most recent creations, those born under the new GFG Style brand (Giorgetto & Fabrizio Giugiaro). In short, a complete work which therefore also includes the recent concepts Sibylla (2018), Kangaroo (2019), the GFG 2030, Desert Raid and Dora, all from 2020, up to the Bizzarrini Giotto from 2023.