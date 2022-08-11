Silvio Berlusconi, vote 10 for affection. Sic transit gloria mundi

We are almost there. A few days and the candidacies in the center-right, uninominal and proportional, will be defined in detail. Meanwhile, for the program, only the final ok of the leaders is missing but the text is there, as anticipated by Affaritaliani.it. Always on Businesshere are the report cards of the main protagonists of Luigi Bisignani’s CDX coalition.

Silvio Berlusconi, vote 10 for affection. Sic transit gloria mundibefore it was between Bush and Putin, today between Fascina and Ronzulli.

Matteo Salvini, vote 7. First shirtless, now dressed in skis, let’s hope he puts his shirt back on and starts thinking again.

Giorgia Meloni, vote 7. A little too much in the stratosphere, he must go ashore trying to open the party not only to the seagulls.

GIanni Letta, grade 10 and praise. He knows when to appear and when to disappear.

Antonio Tajani, vote 5. Since he no longer follows Gianni Letta’s advice, he has been lost in the fog of Arcore.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, vote 7. Too many masses from Monsignor Andreatta and little action.

Ignazio La Russa, vote 5. He has plunged back into the Sicilian shadows from which he had emerged.

Guido Crosetto, grade 10 and praise. The Mastrolindo that cleans up the Center-right.

Toti-Brugnaro-Lupi-Cesa, grade 5. Pirandello would rewrite the four characters in search of an author instead of six.

Gianfranco Rotondi, vote 10. The most lucid of all. He had told Berlusconi in unsuspecting times to focus on Prime Minister Meloni.

