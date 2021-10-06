Rho – The Italian steel industry is healthy. The first 8 months of 2021 closed with a production of 16.3 million tons, up 27% compared to last year and better than pre-Covid levels (+ 6.1% on 2019).

“We are experiencing a positive situation, we are returning to the production levels of 2018. – explained the president of Federacciai, Alessandro Banzato, before the start of the association’s annual meeting, in progress in Milan – We are concerned about the strong tensions on electricity and gas prices. If prices continue to rise, companies could be forced to slow down production, even in the presence of strong demand “.

“Talking about steel means talking about the heart of the industry. Until recently it wasn’t so clear and obvious now it has been understood that steel is strategic for the industry and the EU also says it and demonstrates it: for example, the fact that the State can be a shareholder of an important steel company is a derogation “. This was stated by the Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, speaking at the meeting of Federacciai in Milan.