Giorgetti and those admissions that put Meloni and the government in difficulty

The minister of the Economy admitted the mistake on the Stability pact but he also argued why Italy was ultimately so penalized by the rule decided by France And Germany. Giancarlo Giorgetti yesterday at a hearing in the Chamber he denied Prime Minister Meloni who spoke of “the crap for Europe” and explained: “If you have 140% debt to GDP start from slightly disadvantageous negotiating positions“. Evidently the Minister of Economy and Giorgia Meloni – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – have learned of this unfortunate fact in recent weeks. The result? Word again to Giorgetti: a “total chaos” with rules that pile on top of each other and ” that risks becoming truly cyclical“, that is, to push you in recession when you're in trouble. Since, however, the minister is a man who knows how to see the good even in difficulties, the new EU constraints are also “one step closer” because at least the old ones (which no one had ever respected) are not coming back into force.

As for the ESM, however – continues Il Fatto – the Minister of Economy did not give satisfaction to those who wanted to use it against his majority: “I do not have never said nowhere that Italy would have ratified the ESMI read absurd and false things, I asked Parliament to vote and the result was what I had expected.” In any case, the former bailout fund “it's not the causenor the solution to our problem, because our problem is called debt“. Of course, he says, “having one more tool with respect to situations of potential danger would have been more convenient and more convenient for me also on a personal level, because I made a good impression”, but “we have the most solid banking system in Europe and I don't think there will be any consequences.”

