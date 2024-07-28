Giorgetti: “If the EU wants a role, it should set a clear course”

“The world is changing rapidly, the geopolitical and geoeconomic balances are being redefined and the European Union, if it wants to play both an economic and political role, must set a clear course”. Thus the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in a conversation with theHandle on the sidelines of the G20 in Rio. “More or less the birth of the European Commission is equivalent to a birth – he says – it takes about nine months. The only European institution that travels on its own and without problems is the central bank: everything else is struggling to find precise governance”.

Giorgetti: “At the EU Commission we negotiate an economic position”

On the Italian portfolio in the next European Commission, “the process has started, with the request for names. It is known that Italy, as a great founding country, has the right to have an important position. And it is known that we are asking for economic portfolios. Reconfirming the portfolio that is now Gentiloni’s, seems unlikely to me”, explains Giorgetti.