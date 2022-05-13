Ukraine, Cacciari: “The weapons that Italy sends to Kiev are irrelevant”

“The weapons that Italy sends to Ukraine are subsidiary, they have no decisive role. The problem always remains one: the relationship between the US and Russia“. Talk like that Massimo Cacciari interviewed by Affaritaliani.it. As for Draghi’s trip to Washington, the former mayor of Venice states: “It would have been a success only if it had reached at least one armistice, however having started talking about dialogue is already something, even if the main merit is of Macron “. Zelensky? “He doesn’t decide, what they decide in the White House in Kiev is fine.”

Turning to national politics, will Pd and M5S be able to form an electoral alliance given the differences over Ukraine? “It may be that in the end they will find an understanding, but by now they all govern together, including Meloni. Center-right and Center-left are terminologies that have no coherence and adherence to reality”.

Is premier melons possible? “No, impossible. Just as it is impossible for Salvini to become prime minister. Exactly as it was with Le Pen, in an important European country that wants to be prime minister, he must have the backing of the great economic and financial powers. And before Meloni and Salvini build the necessary authority, a lot of time passes. Letta could become prime minister, even if the M5S will come out saccagnato from the next elections “. And if the center-right were to win the elections, who would be the premier? “Giorgetti it could have those characteristics I was talking about “.

Cacciari, however, sees “a mess like in 2018 with a government without rhyme or reason. From now to the elections it will be fun to see how they will do the electoral campaign since in recent years they have shared all the main decisions “. Then the provocation,” they could all come together with a single national list, so much in the last five years they have practically governed everyone. . At the limit, the distinction could be made with preferences “.

Read also:

Draghi-Mattarella, tension on the date of the vote. The premier wants to “escape” …

Draghi in the US earthquake the left. Letta chases Conte, divided Pd. AND…

Ukraine, Russia but not only. All the planet armed and fierce

Collot: Attacked by Ukrainian Nazis. Attempted sexual assault on girl

Russia-Ukraine war: why Putin is betting on the neo-Nazi group Wagner

Exclusive / Tim: all the dossiers on Labriola’s table

“We want the One O One”: a petition addressed to Sanpellegrino

Colombo: “I, immigrants, P2 and Mani Pulite”. The Business podcast. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, quarter on the rise: net profit of € 495 million

Banca Ifis, net profit + 74% (€ 35 million in the 1st quarter of 2022)

ITA Airways launches True Italian Experience for tourism development