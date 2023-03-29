Pnrr, Lease: “Answers to the critical issues highlighted by the Court of Auditors already in decree”

“Yesterday I attended the presentation of the report of the Court of Auditors and I read some surreal declarations with respect to this because it is enough to read the report of the Court of Auditors rather than the declarations to make it emerge very clearly that in that report there are various critical issues that are represented which find an important answer in the decree law 13 which the Government has proposed and which is being converted in the Senate”.

This was stated by the Minister for European Affairs and for the Pnrr, Raffaele Fittoin a press point with journalists in Brussels, on the Pnrr.

“The critical issues that the Court of Auditors he highlighted, almost all of them already find an answer in a decree law which is the first legislative act of reference to the Pnrr which addresses both the issue of governance of the Pnrr and that of Cohesion but also the issue of simplification and acceleration of spending”, he added.

Pnrr, Fitto: “We will present the proposal to the EU with the changes to be made”

“The Government will present a complete report which will be a report that will give a precise picture of what the current state is and also with proposals for change, in agreement with the Commission, with respect to the paths indicated by the European Regulations as well as other Countries Europeans have done, so will we,” he said Dense.

Pnrr, Fitto: “The government is not worried, we are working with the EU”

“There are no fears in the government. There is awareness of the situation on which we are working very serenely in collaboration with the European Commission. After just over four months, the debate that has been unleashed seems surreal to me” on the Pnrr. 2Furthermore, it is a debate that was born a few months ago but which has never occurred in Italy, yet the Pnnr has been operating in Italy for much longer”. Said the Minister for EU Affairs, the Pnrr and Cohesion Raffele Fitto speaking with reporters at the Pe.

“There is no concern, we are working proactively with the Commission, which yesterday also confirmed the great progress of the last few weeks. So with the EU we will work on a solution for the issues relating to the completion of the last installment and we will open a discussion” on the more comprehensive program, he added Dense.

Pnrr, Giorgetti: “Let’s discuss with the EU Commission to do things in a realistic way”

“We are discussing with the European Commission to do things in a realistic way, this is reality”. The Minister of Economy stated this, Giancarlo Giorgettiquestioned about Pnrr by reporters in the House Transatlantic.

