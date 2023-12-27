Giorgetti, not just ESM and Pact. On the superbonus he risks losing face: here's why

The Minister of Economy is expected today Budget Commissionthe meeting has the agenda maneuver of the budget, but being armored on that text there will be little to discuss. But it will be an opportunity for the members of the opposition present to question Giorgetti on two other issues: the Mes and the Stability pact. Rome – we read on Huffingtonpost – had to play a leading role – “Italy as protagonist”, was the government's slogan – but finds himself chasing a deal wanted by Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron and what's more she put on against European partners on the ESM: in this case Giorgetti's words evoke regrets, rather than ambitions. If it had been up to him, he tried to explain, he would have approved the state bailout fund. Instead they ended up weighing dynamics “not just economic“, that is, the strengthened axis in a sovereignist key between Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini. And now, let it transpire, in Europe “they will make us pay“.

“We – Luigi thunders Marattin of Italia Viva – we will ask him about the rejection of the ESM and the approval of the new Stability Pact. If he wants to talk about something else, he should go and talk somewhere else. We are a parliamentary republic, and parliamentarians decide this what they want to question the government about“, says the IV group leader to avoid any misunderstanding. The topic is purely political: Giorgetti's estate and the government's economic policy line. “We are used to everything in this country, but a minister who says “I would have approved the Mes” and then does not draw the consequences it's really strange. We want to understand what universe we are in, also because – Marattin continues – we read in the newspapers that Claudio Villages claims to have influenced the choice. She says “Meloni called me, we decided together“. “Let's talk about Borghi: someone who wants to leave the euro and had minibots with Tardelli's face ready… And this is fine with Giorgetti. He's crazy“.

Giorgetti will today dissolve the reservations on the decree to save the Superbonus works in condominiums requested by the majority. Taken note that on one 110% extension in '24 Giorgetti he would never give in, the majority at least tries to limit the damage. Guido Liris, of Fratelli d'Italia, proposed a Sal, an extraordinary state of progress of work, at the end of the year. It would help certify all works made until December 31st, ensuring for these the deduction at 110%. After the ESM and the Stability Pact, the Super bonus. Forza Italia pushes for an extension, but the minister, after saying that the measure “has caused a chasm in the accounts”, risks losing face by accepting a compromise.

