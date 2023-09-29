Genoa – Il Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, is in Genoaguest of the first evening of the Zena Fest, the event organized by League in Piazza della Vittoria. The government representative participates in a debate, moderated by the director of Secolo XIX Luca Ubaldeschi, together with the deputy minister of Transport, Edoardo Rixi, the Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti and the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci. The theme of the discussion is the country’s economic growth and the debate on the future economic maneuver being examined by the government but also the recent developments in the political debate on the increase in the spread.

“The spread testifies to a fact, Italy is very indebted and when interest rates rise it is not a good thing for those in debt. The government’s concern is that with the increase in rates the state budget will be burdened and money will be taken away from families – begins Giorgetti – The left in opposition, which is not capable of coming into government with votes, hopes that someone will The winger whistles a penalty and maybe wins without having the votes. I saw someone from the opposition rejoice because the spread goes up and down and they forgot that for a year with the right in government, the crude, ugly and bad right, it was at such low levels that it was below the threshold of the Draghi government. The left thinks of going to the vote by subverting the popular data but this government does things properly: we had made a commitment to close with a debt and if there had not been the Super bonus we would have respected the commitment we had made with Europe. We are responsible, and we will continue to work like this: I am pleased that the markets, after the first instinctive reaction, carefully read the Nadef and the spread immediately fell”.

Rixi speaks on the topic of infrastructure: “The last motorway built here was the A26, forty years ago, with poor materials which will have a high degree of degradation in the next twenty years. 92% of the goods go on road and will go like this for the next thirty years. We cannot allow the delocalisation of the industrial system. This also applies to trains. For 2026 the incredible challenge is to finish the Pnrr construction sites, restructuring the country which has the most bridges and viaducts in a context in which we have lost 600 thousand construction companies in the recent years – explains the deputy minister – We have lots of work to do with France tooand when I see armored vehicles on the Ventimiglia border it doesn’t seem like a European border but the Berlin Wall.”

Adds the president of Liguria, Giovanni Toti: “The economic data have lit a warning light on the dashboard but we have been seeing green warning lights for a year, we have grown more than the German giant. I really appreciated a prudent approach to the accounts, we inherit a large public debt but with private savings instead gigantic – explained the governor – I don’t ask that a lot of money be put into the public sector but it should be put where it acts as a multiplier of the GDP, the substantial difference between a political and technical government is that the former should make choices on investments to encourage growth. The decontribution of low wages combines social equity and economic multiplier. I ask the government to have courage, as a liberal I would like the tax exemption of merit incentives, on second level collective agreements and on everything that increases productivity”.

Curtain between Giorgetti and mayor Bucci. When asked what he is asking the government for, Bucci responded like this: “Bucci:” I just asked him for 350 million for the second step of the Dam. They will give them to us, that’s how I understood it.” The minister’s reply is ready: “The mayor understood what he wanted to understand.” “Let’s say that the government has shown us the ways to obtain them, we also want to do the second piece of the dam because a Genoa and its port are needed” Bucci then clarified.

Still Giorgetti: “Genoa and Liguria they are a reality where there are concrete and capable administrators who get things done. If I give Bucci 350 million the problem is that he actually spends it, whereas in many regions they talk but are not capable of spending the money.”

Rixi talks about port reform: “Italy needs to review the rules on ports, conditions have changed and the only country similar to us is Spain. The problem is arriving at a reform that arrives in Parliament with a delegation shared by the majority and the opposition, we cannot risk losing port work as in Greece – explains the deputy minister – There is a question of management of the ports which are vital for us. The State must have control over them with national coordination combined with territorial roots in which the bodies locals can have their say.”

Toti: “Everything that is invested in Liguria is partly on the competitiveness of the country, we are the first cruise and logistics platform in the country. The Pnrr has had a troubled life, like everything it has multi-year planning in Italy: I’m not worried about how much resources arrive but whether we manage to spend them: there are regions that don’t succeed and that’s why I became more autonomist than Giorgetti when he was secretary of the League in Lombardy. In Calabria 1.3 billion of FSC funds, in Liguria 260 million with a very similar population but with the difference that Calabria will never spend that money”.