Stellantis and the Italian economy must support each other. The controversy regarding the construction of the new one continues gigafactory of the company born from the merger between the FCA and PSA groups: the policy wants Stellantis to focus on Italy as the basis for the construction of a new factory that will produce electric batteries. “We await a decision on its positioning which must be identified in Italy“, commented Giancarlo Giorgetti, the Minister of Economic Development. But the question of the new Stellantis gigafactory is not the only point touched by the representative from the government.

Stellantis, electric breakthrough in Melfi: 4 new models from 2024

Among the hot topics there is also the one concerning the plant of Melfi, especially after Stellantis announced the creation by 2024 of a super production line for the assembly of four new electric models. A decision that Minister Giorgetti undoubtedly appreciated, but which still keeps him with his feet on the ground. “The problem is not solved yet – his words reported by The Corriere della Sera – A union negotiation will have to start regarding the organization and company reorganization connected to the closure of a line ”. The Minister of Economic Development is aware of the fundamental role that Stellantis could play in our country, so he adds: “There are commitments undertaken by the company, also in relation to the guarantee that Sace has recognized for over 5.6 billion, in terms of investments for 5 billion, confirmed by the company”.

We’ll see what answers Stellantis will offer in the days to come. Certainly, the decision regarding the Melfi plant is already a first step forward: production will be characterized by greater verticalization and concentrated on a single enhanced line, which will be built by integrating the two currently existing, and the space thus freed up will be used later for other activities, such as the assembly of batteries. It is precisely the new gigafactory where the company will build the batteries one question remains: will it be built in Italy, or will Stellantis look abroad?