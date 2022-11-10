The consequences of Giorgetti’s “rigor” on the 2023 Budget Law



Giancarlo Giorgetti, a minister (for some) who is more of a Drago than a League of Economy, is liked by Brussels. The feedback coming from the European institutions – after the bilaterals with the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoethe French finance minister Bruno Le Maire and the Dutch counterpart Sigrid Kaag – are definitely positive.

The “prudence” on the accounts expressed by the deputy secretary of the League reassures the European partners. The framework in which the government is called to move Melons it is certainly not easy with the economy that has just emerged from more than two years of pandemic and with the ongoing war. Not only that, the reform of the EU Pact, on which the executive intends to negotiate and not to make any warmakes the narrow room for maneuverstarting with the upcoming Budget Law for next year.

On pensions, the Fornero Law will certainly be deleted, but the solution will be far from Quota 100, flag of the Northern League of a few years ago with the first Conte government. THE money is scarce and the sCelts must be well calibratedthen the the key point will be flexibility, in particular for the categories with strenuous jobs (and not for all). An assessment is also underway on how far to extend the Flat Tax for VAT. With the 100 thousand ceiling gone, now we are talking about 85 thousand, but we could go down further.

On tax wedge cut is “still all on the high seas“, as they let Brothers of Italy know, even if the reduction in the tax burden could only concern those with an income of less than 35 thousand euros gross per year (with great disappointment for an important slice of the center-right electorate). scarce) resources for the 2023 maneuverat least three quarters, will go to the reduction of bills and the contrast to expensive energy, but also on this front the details are all to be decided.

Then there is the citizenship income reformwhich is expected to bring a billion savings per year (read the details here) and the fiscal peace (still to be built). The fact is that the line of “prudence” and “realism” of Giorgetti, well explained in the recent trip to Brussels, convinces and reassures the EU institutions. It is not clear whether it is also the line of Palazzo Chigi and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Some hypothesize a certain nervousness on the part of the Prime Minister, others speak of “game of parts“. What is certain is that on the highest hill in Rome, attentive to rigor and relations with the EU, the Giorgetti line is as popular as Europe. reform of the Pact Italy will in any case have to guarantee a debt relief process and of containment of the deficit. With all due respect to the electoral promises. And, detail not to be underestimated, the “prudence” of the Mef also reassures the financial markets, and not by chance spread since the birth of the Meloni government it has remained substantially stable e without jolts.

