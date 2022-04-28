“AstraZeneca is an important industrial reality in the” pharmaceutical “sector and we are pleased that there is the will in some way to invest also in Italy, in particular in Mind”. This is what the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti highlighted in a video message sent yesterday on the occasion of the inauguration of the AstraZeneca headquarters at Mind, the Milan Innovation District which is located in the area of ​​the Lombard capital where the Expo was held in 2015.

“In times like the one we live in today, after two years of pandemic, war and the economic and social consequences it produces and is destined to produce, signs of hope – he adds – such as investments that look to the future will have to always be underlined and encouraged “.

Giorgetti then reiterated that pharmaceuticals is a “strategic sector that looks to the future”, which “requires continuous investments and that the Government, and in particular the Ministry of Economic Development, wanted to somehow support and encourage”.

“Events like this”, underlined the Minister of Economic Development, show that there is “the will, however, to invest, to be present, to seek new solutions, especially in a sector such as the pharmaceutical one, which has clearly had a great deal in recent years. development, especially in the biomedical sector “. It is a sector, he concludes, “where we must be present, where intelligence and Italian research must be put to good use, naturally in the legitimate interest of the private individuals who invest but also for the benefit of the whole community”.