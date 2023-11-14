Maneuver, Giorgetti: “Not an easy job, but the best possible was done”

The drawing of budget law ”it was prepared in an extremely complicated situation” due to the uncertainties in the Middle East which add to the already difficult geo-political context. The government ”had to find a synthesis” and it was ”not an easy job at all, but I believe the best possible was done” to respond to ”immediate needs” and to ”lay the foundations of the legislature”. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgettiduring the hearing in the House and Senate Budget Committees.

Maneuver, Giorgetti: “Possible prudent downward revision of GDP in 2023”

“If the preliminary estimate for the third quarter is confirmed, the growth target for the current year contained in Budget planning document (0.8%) could be subject to an albeit limited downward correction”, announces the Minister of Economy, who continues: ‘At present the impact on growth in 2024 is negligible”.

”The overall resilience of the economy in the summer quarter avoided the second consecutive downturn, thus avoiding a technical recession”, points out Giorgetti. “Overall, the performance of the activities is not different from what was estimated when drafting the document Nadef, which foreshadowed a gradual recovery with the last quarter improving compared to the third. Our short-term modeling confirms these indications”.

Maneuver, Giorgetti: “The choices of central banks determine the increase in the burdens borne by citizens”

”Interest expenditure cannot be directly controlled by the government but is affected by the decisions taken by the government central bankswhich by continuing to pursue restrictive policies increases uncertainty” and leading to an ”increase in the burdens borne by public coffers and citizens”, he finally declared Giorgetti during the hearing in the House and Senate Budget Committees.

