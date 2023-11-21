“Even the murderer who killed my daughter Giordana with 48 stab wounds was considered a ‘good boy’. But we, in the family, understood that he was dangerous. He even called her 80 times in one day, followed her, mistreated her. Until to kill her without mercy. Leaving a 4-year-old girl, her daughter, an orphan. Everything that happened to poor Giulia Cecchettin, we experienced firsthand. It is a wound that continually reopens…”. Speaking in an interview with Adnkronos is Vera Squatrito, mother of Giordana Di Stefano, the 20-year-old killed on 6 October eight years ago with 48 stab wounds by her ex-boyfriend Luca Priolo with whom, at the age of 15, she had had a daughter. who is 12 years old today. The brutal femicide took place in Nicolosi, a town on the slopes of Etna. The girl, who dreamed of becoming a flamenco dancer, had reported the father of her daughter for stalking her and was murdered just on the eve of the first hearing of the trial. Luca Priolo is serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Vera Squatrito never closed herself off in her great, infinite pain. But she continued to talk about Giordana, a beautiful girl with brown eyes and dark hair, in schools, to young people. To warn them already “from the small signals, sometimes imperceptible”, she says. “I have been taking Giordana with me for eight years – says Mrs. Vera – I think that through her experience many of her can recognize violence from small signs. Before it is too late”. Little Asia, Giordana’s daughter, has been living with her grandmother ever since. “I have a little girl who is left alone and I would like to give her the strength she needs to live in a society that points fingers. I think I’m doing my best.”

Giordana wanted to live, for her, for her little girl, for her passion. A little girl she had when she herself was almost a child. “She was a child and already a mother, she loved children. She saw her daughter as a rebirth, not as something that prevented her growth. He, on the other hand, didn’t want her”, says her mother today.

‘It’s true that they are children of the patriarchy but there are those who don’t kill’

Then, Vera Squatrito comments on Elena Cecchettin’s words, according to which Filippo Turetta, the murderer of Giulia Cecchettin, “is not a monster. Monsters are not sick, they are healthy children of patriarchy, of rape culture. Femicide it’s state murder, because the state doesn’t protect us.” “I don’t agree. With great sincerity, for me they are monsters. Point. Violent brutality at its best. It is true that they are children of patriarchy, but there are children of patriarchy who do not kill. Here we are talking about people who are not human beings, they are and will be monsters.” Then, she adds: “It is clear that patriarchy has always been there, but not everyone who comes from that generation is a murderer. Here we are talking about particular subjects who have pathological problems. Subjects who are not ill, but have an underlying problem that they cannot manage their feelings. I’m not just talking about anger. This is why they come to kill in that barbaric way. It’s an accumulation of anger. In short, we are talking about narcissistic subjects, with particular pathologies, who have a double personality.”

Then, speaking again about the “good boy”, Vera Squatrito says: “My daughter was killed with 48 stab wounds by what many defined as a ‘good boy’. My daughter’s story had very similar family dynamics. Even the parents They said about my daughter’s murderer that he was a good guy who would never do harm. Because a geniture often tends to defend the indefensible. Perhaps for fear of being accused himself. As if they didn’t want to look at reality. Too much love hides from the eyes of others.” Because she repeats that “a person cannot fail to give signals. There are precedents that they don’t want to see. I experienced it firsthand, he was a good boy too. We parents must give a good education”. Giordana understood that this was not love but violence.

“He was very possessive, he controlled her, prevented her from having her friends, he scorched earth around her… psychological violence. My daughter started to change, she was no longer happy, she was isolated. He wanted Giordana to withdraw the complaint but she she refused to do it”, says Vera Squatrito.

‘We immediately understood that he was violent and reported him’

Luca Priolo, the murderer of Giordana Di Stefano, was reported for stalking, trespassing and had been sent to trial. “Just think that he had also put an app on his phone to monitor my daughter – says Vera Squatrito – We had clear signals, so much so that we reported him in 2013. For us he wasn’t a good person. Not at all. And he proved it immediately. Giordana became pregnant at 15 years old. And after 3 years she decided to report the father of her daughter. Here the signs were there and we recognized them in the family, that he was violent and that he had attitudes of verbal violence, persecution He also made her 80 calls a day. These are important signs. That’s exactly what I noticed. Because my daughter had to give him explanations for everything she did, they are clear signs.” “We wanted to stop him. When she left him because the situation was at its limit, he perpetuated more and more violence – says Giordana’s mother – she called her and followed her, came to the house, hid”.

“Unfortunately – he adds – the institutions have given a bad risk assessment. Even today we tend to think that the stalker is a good guy, I am very afraid of stalkers”.

But where does Vera Squatrito find all this strength to continue her fight against violence against women? “Look, I can’t tell you – she says – I helped myself. I’ve been alone in these years, I had to help myself and I tried to rationalize what happened, which isn’t easy. But we have an important source. A sort of self-protection, and I tried to amplify it. I don’t like making TV about pain, I don’t like crying in front of others, because crying is a fact and is so intimate…”.

‘Today my niece is afraid that her father might come out of prison and harm her’

The little girl is 12 years old today and goes to school. Thanks to the affection of her grandmother with whom she lives, she is a happy child. “Asia, like all children, feels bad and it is a continuous process – says grandmother Vera – Today Asia is aware of what happened, today she is a teenager and she has clarity. But she is afraid”. She is afraid that the killer of her mother and biological father may leave prematurely. “And no matter how much you tell her that she won’t go out, she’s scared,” Vera says. For years, when she was too young to understand, she thought she had been abandoned by her mother. Today, when she knows everything, her fear is that her father, sentenced to 30 years with a final sentence, could return home and harm her too.

The little girl also spoke to her grandmother about the murder of Giulia Cecchettin. “She listens and always tells me: but how is it possible that it happens again? – says Vera Squatrito – She is very mature for a 12 year old, she talks about her mother with great serenity, thank goodness. Often after she hears some news, she activates a form of protection”. Some time ago, at school, you drew a red bench with the words: ‘Stop violence against women’. (by Elvira Terranova)