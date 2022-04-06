Giovani Lo Celso (Rosario, 1996) He has faced Bayern Munich three times, with two different clubs (PSG and Tottenham) and playing in three different positions. So he knows who he’s up against and what he’s talking about when he says: “We’ll have our options” Lo Celso arrived at La Cerámica in January to provide his experience and extra quality to a squad that, let’s not forget, was proclaimed champion last year European. The Argentine speaks in AS with respect for Bayern Munich, although without giving up getting into the semifinals.

How do you get to the challenge of Bayern and the quarterfinals of the Champions League?

The team is doing well, they are eager to face this challenge. They are a quarter-final of the Champions League and we know what it means to be able to play them. We know what it means for both the team and the club, it’s a nice opportunity for everyone to make history and something big.

He may be the worst rival he could touch, right?

We knew it was the quarter-finals and that at this point there are the best teams in Europe, there is no doubt about that. We know that they are going to be a very difficult rival, that they have great players and that they are in a great moment. It is a team that has been at this level for many years, which makes it more complicated. But face the series in the best way and with a lot of confidence. Fear for nothing.

You already know them well, how are you?

I have already faced them on several occasions (PSG and Tottenham), and I already know that they are a very difficult rival and with great players who can hurt you at the minimum you give them. But also knowing that they have flaws, that they have their flaws and that we are going to have our options too. I lost in the last one I faced them, it was the group stage against Tottenham and we lost there. But this is another year, another team and other sensations.

“Lewandowski is one of the best forwards, with a lot of hierarchy, but we also have top-level defenses”

Their attack numbers are scary, how do you deal with that?

They have a lot of potential up front, many dangerous attacking players and a lot of hierarchy, as the numbers say. But hey, if they have a lot of players up front they leave more spaces behind, so that’s where we should take advantage.

What party idea do you have?

We must respect them a lot. We must be very focused on each play, and try to play a long game. We know what they are capable of and we must take that into account. They are the best team in Germany and one of the best in the world, but that does not mean that we do not have our options, so we are going to give 100%

Let’s go with yours. How do they arrive and what feelings are there in the team?

If we are here it is because of what we have shown on the pitch and because of the quality of this team. We are a team that when it is good plays very well, controls the games and is very difficult to beat. So that’s the way to approach the game and believe in our chances.

Ask Juve, right?

It is true that they are not the same teams, since each one has its methods and its idea. But it is true that Juventus is another history and it was already an example of what we are capable of.

Returning to the game, how do you neutralize Bayern?

He stops controlling the game, having more of the ball and looking for them not to have too much control in our field. We know that they are good in many aspects, so we are going to Try not to make them feel comfortable. We know what got us here is that game of control, and that’s the line we have to follow.

Do you think globally and in two games or do you not go that far?

First I think alone at home. That is key as we must try to go to Munich with a win. I’m not thinking about a tie overall, just about this game and winning.

Everyone gives the favorite Bayern … What do you think?

It’s 180 minutes, two great teams that play well and have great players. It is true that they by history can be the favorites. But that does not mean that we are going to fight them until the last minute and that we can eliminate them. At times it will be time to suffer and wait, but for another there will be times when we can hit.

How important is the Emery factor?

We have a great coach, we know that he has earned respect in Europe for what he has won and shown. We know how important it is to us, and what it means to the team. We know that he has a plan and we must follow it. If we do it like this we will have many options.

What about Lewandowski what do you tell me?

A great striker. One of the best strikers. Of the most hierarchy and quality of recent years. But we also have great and first-rate defenses.

By the way, what do you think you’re going to play?

I don’t know what I’m going to play and if I’m going to play. As I said the first day I feel comfortable with those who put me. I am under the orders of what they tell me.

Finally, how does a player experience these games?

For a player, these types of games are what he dreams of playing. They are those games that you dream of as a child and that you always want to play. Therefore, the important thing is to enjoy yourself, compete to the maximum and, above all, get a great result.