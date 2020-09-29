Gionee has launched a new smartphone under its S-series. The company introduced the S-series phone about 3 years ago in 2017 and now the company has unveiled the Gionee S12 Lite. Gionee has not yet disclosed the price and specifications of the new handset. Gionee S12 Lite runs on Android 10 operating system and comes with 32 GB inbuilt storage. The phone will be found in blue and gray color.Gionee S12 Lite has a 6.52 inch HD + display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The aspect ratio of the screen is 20: 9. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 processor. The phone has 3 GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is 32 GB which can be increased through microSD card.

This smartphone of Gionee runs on Android 10 operating system. The phone supports dual sim. The handset has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. Gionee S12 Lite comes with 4000mAh battery. The phone has connectivity features like LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS for connectivity.

Gionee S12 Lite has triple rear camera setup. The phone has a 2 megapixel depth sensor with 13 megapixel primary and 5 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie. Both cameras can record HD video.

Recently, Gionee launched the entry-level Gionee Max phone in India. This phone of Rs 5,999 has a 5000mAh battery. It has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. The phone runs on Android 10.