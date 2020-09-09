(Photo: Gizmochina)

Gionee has launched its new smartphone Gionee M12 Pro in the market. It is an entry level segment smartphone. This phone has great features such as 4000mAh battery, MediaTek processor and multi-rear camera setup. This phone with white and blue gradient finish has been introduced in single variant.This phone from Gionee is currently launched in China. The price of this phone in China is 700 yuan (about 7,500 rupees). The phone comes in 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. It is expected that this phone can enter India soon.

Specifications of Gionee M12 Pro

The phone has a 6.2-inch HD + display with 720×1520 pixel resolution. Waterdrop comes with a style notch and a 90.3 percent skin-to-body ratio. This phone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage has a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The memory of the phone can be increased with the help of micro SD card.

Triple rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a large wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor with a 16-megapixel main camera. In this phone for selfie, you will get a 13 megapixel camera.

To power the phone, it has a 4000mAh battery. This phone coming with an in-display fingerprint sensor has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The right side of this phone, which comes with dual stereo speakers, has a volume and power button. At the same time, you will find a SIM tray slot in the left side of the phone. This phone looks like a metal frame and Gionee’s logo is given at the bottom in its back panel.