Pain for the former tronista of Men and Women for the disappearance of his grandmother.

Terrible mourning for the former tronista of Men and Women Jonathan Giannotti who lost her beloved grandmother. To give the news himself on his social channels with a very poignant message.

Jonathan has published a photo that portrays his grandmother close to his arm and under a long sentence.

“Hello big love of my life. Today half of my heart went out with you. It’s goodbye, not goodbye. You will always be with me, in every gesture, in every kiss, in every word, in every breath, in whatever I do, you will always be arm in arm next to me. Hello grandmother .. she now she rests ”.

Really a great pain for him who was evidently very close to his grandmother. The reaction of the fans who invaded the post with numerous comments of closeness and displeasure at the departure of the dear grandmother was immediate.

Jonathan was one of the most popular tronistas in the history of men and women. He made his debut in the program as a suitor first of Natialia Angelini and then of Frances Mari.

Concluding the adventure with nothing done, Maria de Filippi decided to grant him the throne. During the experience he met Laura Addis which he then chose at the end of the program.

The two lived a very intense love affair and made up of many important projects. Too bad that everything vanished like a soap bubble, and the two said goodbye after a short time.

Later you know that Jonathan he joined a Romanian girl but this story didn’t last very long either. Today, the former tronista has gone a bit off the radar of the entertainment world as we know, he can give a lot but he can also throw you into oblivion with extreme speed.

Today it is known that Jonathan works as a real estate consultant, at least this is what can be seen from his Instagram bio.