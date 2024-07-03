Gioia Tauro, war drones headed to Libya seized: they were hidden under wind turbines

Two military drones destined for Libya have been seized by the finance police of the provincial command of Reggio Calabria, as part of activities coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palmi carried out in collaboration with the Customs Office of Gioia Tauro. The Fiamme Gialle seized various components for the assembly of the two drones.

In particular, 6 containers coming from China and destined for Libya were identified and intercepted in the port of Gioia Tauro, based on the examination of the maritime routes of interest and on the basis of anomalies in the accompanying customs documentation. The containers were supposed to transport components for the assembly of wind generators for electricity.

After having scanned the containers, further investigations were carried out by investigators from the Guardia di Finanza Group of Gioia Tauro, allowing them to ascertain that, despite having characteristics similar to wind turbine components (Wind Power Equipment Accessories), what was transported resembled more fuselages and wings. The assembled autonomous guided aircraft (UAV) have a tonnage of over 3 tons, a length of over 10 meters and a wingspan of about 20 meters. The judiciary has ordered the kidnapping in relation to the hypothesis of international arms trafficking towards a country, such as Libya, subject to an embargo on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions and national and community regulations.