Cocaine among bananas at the port of Gioia Tauro: 3 tons seized

Yellow flames And customs officers they seized al Port from Joy Tauro, in two distinct activities, overall 3,128,205 tons from cocaine very pure and arrested the driver of an articulated lorry. The operation took place – reads a press release from the Customs and Monopolies Agency – as part of an extraordinary activity to strengthen fixed and flying safeguards within the Gioia Tauro port, prepared by the Provincial Command from Reggio Calabria and by the Customs Office of Gioia Tauro, under the coordination of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palmi.

In particular, through a complex and articulated activity of risk analysis and factual feedback on over 3,000 containers from continent South American, the military of the Finance Police and customs officials, with the help of sophisticated scanners supplied to ADM, managed to identify 2,272,515 kg of cocaine, cleverly hidden in 3 containers loaded with bananas, bags of peanuts And pepper. At the same time, on the front of the controls on the goods leaving the port, following a suspicious maneuver, the driver of an articulated vehicle carrying a container apparently loaded with electric ovens. The subsequent inspection made it possible to find 855,690 kg, hidden under heaps of bananas. of cocaine.

At the outcome of the operations, drugs and the articulated vehicle used for illicit trafficking have been seized; the man, under investigation for the violation of the legislation on narcotic substances (in relation to the transport of 855,690 kg of cocaine) and subject to the necessary confirmations in the continuation of the preliminary investigations, was arrested and conducted in the Prison of Palmi, available to the Judicial Authority. Altogether the seized narcotic substance, of pure quality, it could have been cut by drug traffickers up to 4 times before being placed on the market, earning crime around 1 billion euros.

The modalities of drug concealment often prove to be different and always evolving, forcing investigators to perfect from time to time the operating methodologies. The service activity – concludes the press release – testifies to the constant and effective joint action taken by the Guardia di Finanza of Reggio Calabria and the Customs Office of Gioia Tauro for the fight against international drug trafficking, with particular regard at the port of Gioia Tauro.