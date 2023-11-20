shipping

The baptism ceremony of MSC Celestino Maresca (capacity of over 24,000 teu), the largest ship ever docked at the Calabrian port and cutting-edge from the point of view of environmental technologies.

On this occasion, the main data relating to the investments and results obtained by the port in recent years were communicated. Since 2019 – the year in which it was entirely acquired by TiL (a terminal company part of the MSC group) – approximately 220 million euros have been invested in equipment, purchasing 6 large quay cranes, 52 straddle carriers and other lifting equipment, also providing to the paving of 200,000 m2 of square. On the traffic front, 3.5 million TEUs will be moved in 2023. Furthermore, 6 new latest generation quay cranes and 20 yard handling vehicles are expected in 2024



02:37