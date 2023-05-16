Drugs, cocaine among bananas

Record seizure of cocaine in the port of Gioia Tauro: a load of two tons and 734 kilos was discovered in two containers of bananas coming from Guayaquil, Ecuador, and destined for Armenia through the port of Batumi, Georgia. The financiers of the provincial command of Reggio Calabria and the officials of the Customs Office discovered it in the containers, refrigerated and over 12 meters long, and it was concealed in a load of fruit consisting of 78 tons of bananas. The operation that led to the seizure of almost three tons of cocaine, aimed at combating international drug trafficking, was carried out with the coordination and direction of the Reggio Calabria District Anti-Mafia Directorate.

“The exceptional result achieved – reads a note – is the result of an intelligence activity and constant analysis of the commercial routes that from South America reach the Black Sea, passing through the Calabrian port of call. The insights on the documentation found and cross-checks, carried out through databases, on the companies involved in the operation confirmed the investigative hypotheses and the need to proceed with the inspection of the two refrigerated boxes in which the cocaine was hidden.

The cocaine was identified after long and complex search operations, with the help of sophisticated scanners supplied to the Customs Office and the dog units of the Guardia di Finanza, with the anti-drug dog Joel. The narcotic substance seized, result of purest quality and in perfect condition, would have yielded to the traffickers an income of over 800 million euros”. “Also in consideration of the huge quantity of drugs – the press release continues – over 30 specialized soldiers of the Guard of finance who have taken care of the safety device.

