Michael Anotnelli

Parma raises its voice and drops three out of three. Pecchia’s team is a war machine and even knocks out Pisa at the Arena Garibaldi, taking the lead with full points after three games. He decides the flash of Colak in full recovery. In the other matches of the day, headers by Segre and Soleri gave Palermo their first success of the season against Reggiana, while Ascoli swept away Feralpisalò with a trio without history. At San Vito-Marulla, Abiuso’s debut goal gave Modena three golden points in a comeback against Cosenza.

pisa-parma 1-2 — At the Garibaldi Arena, Sohm’s explosive leap moved the game towards Parma. In the quarter of an hour, the Swiss sows three and unloads at Bonny, who slips into the area, exploits his physique and beats Nicolas forward. The Frenchman is furious and shortly before the half hour mark, thrown on the net, is knocked down by Leverbe: red card for the defender and Pisa in ten. Aquilani’s team struggled, but responded to inferiority at the start of the second half with D’Alessandro’s serpentine, who with an opportunity to see and revise almost equalized. The Nerazzurri 77 is the factor the Tuscans cling to and just before the hour of play he restores numerical parity by expelling Coulibaly. Pisa believes in it and finds the 1-1 from the penalty spot, thanks to the penalty conquered and scored by Valoti just under 10′ from the 90th minute. All finished? For nothing. In full recovery, Colak is lethal on Delprato’s cross-shot and gives Pecchia three golden points for the en plein. See also F1 | Tsunoda: "Big step forward compared to Melbourne"

reggiana-palermo 1-3 — To confirm the rosanero advantage, the ok from the Var is needed. After 8 minutes, Lucioni’s melee blow (rejected over the line by Pettinari) is worth the 1-0 for Corini’s team. The hosts tried to react, but for Nesta things got complicated before the interval with the expulsion of Marcandalli, who landed Segre launched face to face with Bardi. The Sicilians push, but after a colossal opportunity failed by Insigne, Reggiana finds the equal with the close touch of Lanini (65 ‘), caught in the area by Romagna. The balance didn’t last long and 20’ from the end Segre brought Palermo back ahead with a header from Di Mariano’s cross. In full stoppage time there was also time for Soleri’s trio, who closed the match as soon as he entered with a nice header on Valente’s suggestion.

ascoli-feralpisalò 3-0 — Ascoli need half an hour to slap the game. The advantage was signed by Pedro Mendes, surgical deflection of the header from Manzari’s free kick. A turn of the clock and the black and white doubling comes with Pablo Rodriguez, clever in closing in on Giovane’s low cross from the left. Viali’s team convinces and returns to the locker room with a deserved 2-0. The party continues in the 75th minute, with the penalty kick scored by Pedro Mendes for the final 3-0. Thus comes the first smile of the season for Viali. See also Alexis Vega has a clear path to start with Mexico in Qatar, but he must improve his level a lot

cosenza-modena 1-2 — At San Vito-Marulla, Tutino’s second center in the league breaks the balance and carries Cosenza forward. At the start, the rossoblù striker occupies the experience area and closes Marras’ cross with a header that leaves no way out for Gagno. Towards the interval, the striker responded to the striker and Strizzolo brought the match back to a level by slinging on Manconi’s shot, rejected with some difficulty by Micai. After a video check, referee Di Marco gives the ok: 1-1, everything in order. The game slowly falls asleep and not even the many changes can raise the pace. Then, when the draw seems written, the goal of the rookie Abiuso, shrewd in beating Micai with a tap-in, gives Modena success in the photo finish.