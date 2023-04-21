The 22-year-old Italian daughter of art, already under 23 continental silver, climbed again on the podium in Zagreb
The second Italian medal of the 2023 European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb has arrived: Emanuela Liuzzi’s bronze (50 kg) already silver at this year’s U23 European Championships in Budapest. The blue athlete, daughter of art (her father Michele was European and blue silver at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, while now he holds the role of coach of the women’s national team), won the final yesterday thanks to the victory over Macedonian Ryabovolova. Today, then, her opponent, the Bulgarian Milena Selishka, did not appear on the mat due to a shoulder injury, assigning the continental bronze to Liuzzi.
Furthermore, among the last two girls involved in the elimination rounds, Dalma Caneva went to take a final for the bronze to be played tomorrow against the Israeli Ilana Kratysh.
Also tomorrow there will also be the first Greco-Roman wrestlers making their debut in these European Championships: Jacopo Sandron, Luca Dariozzi, Mirco Minguzzi and Danila Sotnikov.
April 20, 2023 (change April 20, 2023 | 22:49)
