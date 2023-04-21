The second Italian medal of the 2023 European Wrestling Championships in Zagreb has arrived: Emanuela Liuzzi’s bronze (50 kg) already silver at this year’s U23 European Championships in Budapest. The blue athlete, daughter of art (her father Michele was European and blue silver at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, while now he holds the role of coach of the women’s national team), won the final yesterday thanks to the victory over Macedonian Ryabovolova. Today, then, her opponent, the Bulgarian Milena Selishka, did not appear on the mat due to a shoulder injury, assigning the continental bronze to Liuzzi.