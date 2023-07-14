You know what tyranny is, censorship and not being able to vote. Gioconda Belli (Managua, 74 years old) had to leave Nicaragua, persecuted by the Daniel Ortega regime. The poet and novelist has developed a radar to detect any form of authoritarianism and she knows that voting in a free country is a right that, if not exercised, can make democracy sick. She will enjoy it in the next elections as a Spanish citizen after having poetically scrutinized the candidates.

Ask. To you who have been stripped of your home, your nationality and expelled into exile. Would you know how to recognize politicians in Spain who can achieve the same thing?

Answer. Those who bet on disqualification and demonize their rivals, those who refuse to dialogue and censor, those who want to impose criteria of morality by denigrating those who disagree, those who deny dignity and incite hatred, all of these are capable of use power to undermine the democracy that has cost Spain so much. They scare me.

Q. If you were president of the Government, would you regulate in verse?

R. I would love to use the poem of Thiago de Mello The Statutes of Man as philosophy. Article 7 says: “By irrevocable decree the permanent reign of justice and clarity is established. And joy will be a generous flag forever hoisted in the soul of the people.

Q. Is Spain The country of womenWhat does the title of your book say? If so, what is left over or missing?

R. There is a lack of a female president, maternity classes for boys and girls in schools that prepare them to be fathers and mothers, a responsibility for which no one educates us, violence against women needs to be eradicated, men need to learn a masculinity that leaves flourish true equality.

Q. “Despite the swallowed tears, we are in the joy of building the new”, you write. Where do we put the old?

R.. The old is kept in memory; it is the experience that teaches what should not be repeated, there is a lot of good in the old and it is necessary to use it.

Q. “No one can predict the past,” he says in his poem abandoned… Well, come on, the future…

R. We often allow the future we fear to materialize before us. We deny it, we close our eyes. The past changes depending on who is telling them, they are always changing, especially the recent past.

Q. Is Pedro Sanchez a hendecasyllable?

R.. He answered with Lope de Vega… “Not to find outside the good center and rest / Be happy, sad, humble, haughty / Angry, brave, fugitive / Satisfied, offended, suspicious…”.

Q. And if Feijóo Was it a sonnet?

R. This one from Garcilaso made me think about Feijoó’s relationship with Vox: “Like the tender mother, that the mourner / son is asking her with tears / for something, which eating / knows that the pain he feels has to be doubled…” .

Q. Do you see Yolanda Díaz as free verse as Montero was in the previous government?

R.. No, Yolanda Díaz is like Pastora Marcela in Don Quixote. He knows what he wants and does not give in

Q. Vox and the abascales They have already started to censor sack, does it ring a bell?

R. It sounds about as loud to me as fire alarms sound. Censorship denies the wisdom of others, assumes control of thought. It is undemocratic.

Q. You who come from a country where you don’t vote, what would you say to an abstainer?

R. When the option to vote is lost, tyranny begins; When you can vote and you don’t, democracy gets sick. Today’s democracies need oxygen; the votes are that urgent oxygen. I believe that in these elections voting is crucial.

Q. If you were Prime Minister, how would you combine the sensuality of your work with protocol?

R. I would put riddle rhythm and atmosphere of Arabian Nights.

Q. Dear Gioconda: do you think that the look of Mona Lisa are you warning us?

R. The Mona Lisa is the Giocondawhich comes from Italian giocare, play… In short, I think it warns that Spain must take the now seriously, so that it can smile later.

